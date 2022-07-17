itel Family: Friendly products designed for comfort & convenience

The goal is to enjoy better life, and itel’s product portfolio of smartphones, televisions, mobile accessories, laptops, and electrical home appliances to consumers across the country.

Pulse Nigeria

It comes as no news that itel was recently ranked the 15th Most Admired Brand in Africa amongst 100 brands. itel continues to prioritize giving its customers control, functionality, fun, and value with its product categories. The goal for itel is for every member of the family to have an itel product right at their side, making life easier and more enjoyable for them.

We begin with itel smartphones.

Pulse Nigeria

itel smartphones are sectioned up in four- The A, S, P, and V series smartphones. The A series is made for users who want a smooth and light smartphone at a very low price point. The S series is for the consummate social butterfly who love selfies, social media, and great smartphone cameras.

The P series is designed for long hours of fun and entertainment like the itel P38 series. The V series is the latest from itel and comes packed with the latest design technology and features.

Enjoy Life With itel TVs and Home Appliances

There is an appliance for the home, school, or office with itel. Whether you're warming up on a large couch with family and friends as you enjoy the current episodes of your favourite TV show or presenting a life-changing pitch in the boardroom, the itel TV is as good as they come. You will see the itel TV in A Series, D Series, S Series, and G Series categories. They all offer the best in home entertainment with comfort and convenience.

Pulse Nigeria

Your home gets better and easier with itel home appliances like the itel Blender, the itel Electric Kettle, and even the itel Electric Cooker. itel extension sockets also come in a variety of sizes for use in your home, office, or school.

Enhance Your Productivity With itel ABLE 1 And Spirit 1 Laptops

The itel ABLE 1 and Spirit 1 laptops offer you everything you need in a personal computer.

Pulse Nigeria

With 1 TB in-built memory, 8GB RAM, powerful battery, and Windows 11 operating system, there's a lot to love about the itel laptop beyond their elegant 15.6-inch FHD Screen and thin, light design. It is also equipped with WIFI 5, allowing routers to engage with up to four devices at a time.

Enjoy Comfort On The Go With itel Accessories

Pulse Nigeria

itel’s accessories are next generation. They include the wireless N53F neckband, the Smart Watch 1, earbuds, Bluetooth speaker, Bluetooth headphones, and so many more. These accessories give you the quality you deserve.

Join The itel Family, Enjoy Better Life

itel is an entry level and reliable Smart Life brand for everyone. Their target is to serve 300 million families in emerging markets worldwide. Their product categories continue to show us the passion and character of itel; a brand that offers affordable but highly innovative products for the young at heart. You too can join the itel family and enjoy better life.

_----_