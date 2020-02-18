Known for their impressive architectural designs coupled with the best in class construction, they are set to build a modern-day marvel that will unseat all other communities in Lekki thereby creating the Horizon Ville enclave that will become the seat of luxury and the yardstick for luxury living.

Horizon Estates are known as the masters of Luxury living as they have continuously delivered elegant homes to all their customers. In the past five years, Horizon Estates has produced over 10 luxurious homes within the Lekki axis with an average of 50 units that is 500 units completed.

A concerted effort of strategic partnerships comprising of the finest architects, engineers, quantity surveyors and a host of others all around the globe with one goal; to build for our esteemed customers their desired homes. Horizon Estates have mastered the art of delivering an unbeatable luxury living experience to you.

As is their custom, they invite avid and savvy investors to take advantage of their initial market price which is N29.99 Million and record mouth-watering profits from the investments.

A 4 Bed Duplex at their other locations (Horizon Cyberville, Horizon Heights and Horizon Premier) are currently selling fast at N35 Million, while in other projects around the locations, you will spend as much as N45 Million to get a 4 Bed Duplex. Their offer is a steal because upon completion, you will be able to sell your home and make up to 100% ROI at that time.

Unlike other real estate companies who just collect your money and ‘disappear,’ the team at Horizon Estates are with you every step of the way. Their commitment to you is evident in their endless pursuit to provide value for your money while providing you with an undiluted and undefeated luxurious lifestyle. An average 4 Bed Duplex within the lekki axis would go at a starting price of N45 Million but with Horizon Estates, you get the benefit of purchasing below the market price so you can enjoy maximum returns on your investment.

OTHER PROJECTS AVAILABLE;

Horizon Cyberville- Located in the most alluring and beautiful waterfront in Lekki Phase 1 and comprising of a series of house types ranging from 2/3 Bed Apartments, 4 bed luxury maisonettes and 5-bed 2 Storey Semi-detached duplexes, Horizon Cyberville is the exquisite blend of comfort, Luxury and class. Horizon Experience- With vaster space options, the homes here are designed to give you more for less. With exquisite taste and finishing, the 2/3 Bed Apartments in the Horizon Experience redefine luxury living. Horizon Heights- For the lovers of luxury high rise living, the Horizon Heights was designed specially for you. Using expert technology and state of the art equipment, the luxury maisonettes in the Horizon Experience are in a league of its own and a luxurious haven to all those who call it home.

With an annual 20- 30% appreciation rate, a home in Horizon Estates is a lifetime wealth and income generator.

Enjoy luxurious living, undiluted, undisputed and unrivalled at Horizon Estates.

