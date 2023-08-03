Interpol declares Nigerian woman wanted over ₦750m fraud

The wanted notice followed a warrant of arrest issued by the Magistrate Court of Lagos State to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to the published bulletin, Ese, from Delta State, conspired with accomplices to fraudulently convert the sum in Lagos between January 24 and January 26, 2023.

"Ese Cynthia Daniel, wanted by the Nigeria Assistant Inspector-General Of Police (Interpol) Head of National Central Bureau (NCB), Force Headquarters, Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja.

"The above named person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force through a warrant of arrest issued by the Magistrate Court of Lagos.

"She is wanted by the police for the offences of conspiracy, fraudulent conversion of funds to the tune of ₦750 million on 24th-26th January, 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

“The suspect obtained the sum of ₦750 million under the pretence of paying United States of America dollars but she declined and absconded to London.

“She is from Delta State, Urhobo by tribe, Business woman, aged 44 years, 5ft 8inch in height. Medium build, oval face, long broad nose, small mouth, thin lips and good teeth.

“Black eyes, dark in complexion, pointed chin, black hair, small head, high forehead and fraudster in habits,” the bulletin read.

