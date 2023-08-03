ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Interpol declares Nigerian woman wanted over ₦750m fraud

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect is wanted for the offences of conspiracy and fraudulent conversion of funds.

INTERPOL identifies her as the CEO/MD of three companies [Punch]
INTERPOL identifies her as the CEO/MD of three companies [Punch]

Recommended articles

The wanted notice followed a warrant of arrest issued by the Magistrate Court of Lagos State to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to the published bulletin, Ese, from Delta State, conspired with accomplices to fraudulently convert the sum in Lagos between January 24 and January 26, 2023.

"Ese Cynthia Daniel, wanted by the Nigeria Assistant Inspector-General Of Police (Interpol) Head of National Central Bureau (NCB), Force Headquarters, Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The above named person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force through a warrant of arrest issued by the Magistrate Court of Lagos.

"She is wanted by the police for the offences of conspiracy, fraudulent conversion of funds to the tune of ₦750 million on 24th-26th January, 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

“The suspect obtained the sum of ₦750 million under the pretence of paying United States of America dollars but she declined and absconded to London.

“She is from Delta State, Urhobo by tribe, Business woman, aged 44 years, 5ft 8inch in height. Medium build, oval face, long broad nose, small mouth, thin lips and good teeth.

“Black eyes, dark in complexion, pointed chin, black hair, small head, high forehead and fraudster in habits,” the bulletin read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interpol further stated that the suspect always dressed in English attire, giving her Lagos and London addresses as Close 302, Terrace 4, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, and 1, Magnolia Road, Chiswick, London WA430Y, respectively.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu sends Gen Abdulsalami, Sultan to dialogue with Niger coup leaders

Tinubu sends Gen Abdulsalami, Sultan to dialogue with Niger coup leaders

Pension Scheme contributors hit 10m in June – PenCom

Pension Scheme contributors hit 10m in June – PenCom

Conflict data shows Niger coup plotters sold misinformation

Conflict data shows Niger coup plotters sold misinformation

Must you wait till a life is lost, LP slams Sanwo-Olu over elevator tragedy

Must you wait till a life is lost, LP slams Sanwo-Olu over elevator tragedy

Ex-Bayelsa Chief Judge Abiri dies at 65

Ex-Bayelsa Chief Judge Abiri dies at 65

South-West pensioners demand ₦40,000 minimum pension

South-West pensioners demand ₦40,000 minimum pension

Senegal commits troops to ECOWAS military intervention in Niger coup

Senegal commits troops to ECOWAS military intervention in Niger coup

Ganduje emerges as APC National Chairman

Ganduje emerges as APC National Chairman

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The young doctor was set to complete her housemanship in two weeks [Punch]

Young doctor falls to untimely death in faulty elevator at Lagos hospital

President William Ruto when he commissioned rehabilitation of the Tana Delta Irrigation Project on July 27, 2023

Presidential fashion statement, Ruto steps out in 'weed' shirt

Nwangwu, the 'richest native doctor' [The PremiumTimes]

Kidnappers release famous Anambra native doctor after ₦300m ransom demand

The suspect will be charged to court [Punch]

Police arrest suspected killer of 2-year-old boy during NDLEA gunfight