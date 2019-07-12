As part of the activities of the Remy Producers Trilogy, an impactful music platform designed to discover and celebrate budding music producers and video directors in Nigeria, Remy Martin has introduced an exciting 13–week long music talk show to groom young talents in Nigeria.

The show will feature an exclusive line-up of ace producers and directors from film and music who will be discussing the intricacies of their craft and their journey in show business, including the risks they take, the tough calls they make, and how they are helping to build other talents through collaboration.

Tune in and listen in every Friday from 9-10pm for insightful, educative and eye-opening conversations, hosted by your favourites VJ Adams and Nenny B.

For more information visit www.remyproducers.ng or follow @remymartinng on Instagram.

