Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

However, when it comes to the most expensive school in Ghana, Lincoln Community School (LCS) stands out with its unique package.

LCS, a school that has the vision to be the most exciting learning environment in Africa, where learning is challenging and joyful, designed by students and teachers together describes its identity and beginnings on its website as follows:

“In 1968, six American families joined together to create Lincoln Community School. Some 50 years later, Lincoln Community School is an International Baccalaureate World School offering the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma Programs through the lens of U.S. curricular standards and is recognized as a leading international school in Africa.

“In keeping with our ethos as an American-style international school, LCS offers a rich extracurricular program that embraces appreciation for and participation in the arts, personal fitness and a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle. LCS students frequently stay beyond the regular school day to enjoy our after-school activity programs, programs that not only bring us together but make sure that we keep “community” in the middle of Lincoln School.”

The school has grade placement from Pre-Kindergarten through to Grade 12 with the respective recommenders years of students.

On registration and fees for students, here is the breakdown.

A registration fee which is non-refundable and non-transferable has to be paid by new students. The registration fee for Pre-Kindergarten is USD 1,500 (GHc 11,925) while Kindergarten to Grade 12 is USD 6,500 (GHc 51,675).

On annual tuition fees, below gives an overview of the 2022/2023 school year.

Pre-Kindergarten - USD 15, 540 (GHc 123,543)

Kindergarten - USD 22,188 (GHc 176,394)

Grades 1-5 - USD 22, 873 (GHc 181,840)

Grades 6-8 - 24,407 (GHc 194,035)

Grades 9 & 10 - 25,860 (GHc 205,587)

Grades 11 & 12 - 27, 070 (GHc 215,206)

All students are billed a maintenance fee of USD 2000 (GHc 15,900) per annum with a reservation fee of USD 500 (GHc3,975) for all returning students which are credited against tuition fees.

The school provides all elementary school supplies including tissues to notebooks, pencils and rulers.

