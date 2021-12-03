Muri Okunola Park Victoria Island was the place to be on the 28th of November, 2021, as Johnnie Walker, the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky partnered with John Ighodaro, popularly known as Johnny Drille to deliver a top class live music experience to guests.
Inside Johnny’s Room Live with Johnnie Walker
The event is set to proceed to Abuja on the 5th of December, 2021 for the fans in Abuja. You know the drill, Keep Walking.
Johnnie Walker and Johnny Drille came together to make the third edition of the concert a magical one for fans and whisky lovers.
While Johnnie Walker brought back its Johnnie and Chill arena, delivering an immersive experience to all who attended, Johnny Drille serenaded his fans with songs from his vast discography as well as records from his most recent album titled ‘Before We Fall Asleep’.
He was also joined on stage by other industry friends including Ayra Starr, Magixx, Temi Lion and veteran singer, Djinee.
Guests were treated to the finest Johnnie Walker highball cocktails whilst soaking in the goodness that is Johnny Drille’s music. The vibes were truly immaculate.
