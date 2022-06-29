RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Inmate bags Second Class Upper degree from NOUN

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An inmate of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Kuje Custodial Centre, Mr Chinwendu Heart, graduated with a Second Class Upper degree in Theological Studies from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Inmate bags Second Class Upper degree from NOUN (NAN)
Inmate bags Second Class Upper degree from NOUN (NAN)

This is contained in a statement issued by Public Relations Officer, (PRO) FCT command, Mr Chukwuedo Humphrey said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Humphrey quoted the Librarian, NOUN, Dr Angela Okpala who presented the certificate on Tuesday as encouraging the graduate to be good ambassador of the university as well as the correctional service.

Speaking, Mr Ibrahim Shehu, officer in charge of Kuje Custodial Centre said that the inmate has shown an exemplary character over time.

“The inmate have always been diligent with his studies and also lived an exemplary life in custody, ” he said.

Shehu enjoined other inmates to cease the opportunity of the free education from the NOUN and improved themselves adding that education was the bedrock of human development.

The graduand, Heart expressed happiness saying that he had come into the Kuje Custodial centre without a secondary school certificate.

Heart said that with the encouragement of the staff, he had now got a University degree and that he hoped to utilise the offer of the NOUN and study to get a PhD.

He further encouraged other inmates to engage themselves in these regimes of reform in the Custodial centre instead to being idle and giving in to social vices.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Yahaya Bello praised as his projects in Kogi surface on social media

Gov Yahaya Bello praised as his projects in Kogi surface on social media

Lagos unveils policy on safe abortions for residents

Lagos unveils policy on safe abortions for residents

TUC gives strike notice to Gov. Fayemi over unpaid workers’ benefits

TUC gives strike notice to Gov. Fayemi over unpaid workers’ benefits

Group wants Pam as Tinubu’s running mate for 2023

Group wants Pam as Tinubu’s running mate for 2023

Citizen-focused health care delivery will end medical tourism- FG

Citizen-focused health care delivery will end medical tourism- FG

Multiple accident claims 3 lives on Lagos/Ibadan expressway – FRSC

Multiple accident claims 3 lives on Lagos/Ibadan expressway – FRSC

Army dismisses report of disquiet among troops over poor equipment, welfare

Army dismisses report of disquiet among troops over poor equipment, welfare

2023 election: I-G approves retreat for senior police officers

2023 election: I-G approves retreat for senior police officers

Tinubu 2023: Women group calls for re-establishment of Peoples Bank

Tinubu 2023: Women group calls for re-establishment of Peoples Bank

Trending

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

My jealous husband removed my eye, cut off my fingers – Woman narrates (video)

Maureen Atieno Omolo

Tricycle rider rapes passenger at gunpoint before continuing the ride

Spousal rape

Kidnappers cut off former Nigeria lawmaker’s head after taking ransom

kidnapper