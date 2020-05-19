Among all the key features on the NOTE 7, its video camera capabilities are undoubtedly one of the major highlights that can be regarded as “noteworthy”.

The device is equipped with an assortment of videography modes that can create an impressive collection of videos, as well as other features like low-light camera, super stable action and slow motion. With the new blend of amazing camera features, NOTE 7 empowers users to capture the world around them with snippets of true-to-life high-quality footage.

At the launch of the NOTE 7 – which has been regarded as revolutionary in various reports in the media – some of Nigeria’s finest celebrities like Ini Edo, Patoranking, Mc Lively and Nancy Isime gave credence to the amazing night video camera quality of the device. Also, In a statement during the launch, global musical sensation and brand ambassador - Davido asserted that the device is an absolute stunner and game changer from the Infinix brand. Click here; to watch the NOTE 7 launch.

Infinix NOTE 7 takes videography to a superior level

NOTE 7’s 1080P Low-light Camera Makes All the Precious Moments Count, Even in the Dark

Shooting videos in low-light has never been this easy. With NOTE 7’s outstanding low-light performance, through its 1080P low-light video camera which records at 30fps, pixel 2.8μm, users will be able to capture each detail and color even in the dark without the flash. The unique low-light video camera allows NOTE 7 stand out among other mobile products within its target market segment.

Users who love to record every precious moment in life can rely on NOTE 7 to capture all the subjects even in the darkness without disturbance; while taking a nightly walk, even the dim shine of moonlight reflected in dew collecting in blades grass can be recorded in its full splendor. Even your dog’s endearing position when they fall asleep at night can be captured without disturbing their slumber. And during birthday celebrations, the faces illuminated by the warm glow of candles atop the cake can be captured for future heartwarming reflections.

Video Caption with NOTE 7 1080P low-light camera

NOTE 7 Super Stabilized Action Shots Make Users Shoot Like A Pro

Among NOTE 7 diverse shooting modes, super stabilized action shot is another highlight. The camera lenses help to achieve this shot by accurately sensing videos without the blur and shakiness; instantly immortalizing otherwise fleeting moments of fun. Users are presented with the power to take clear videos and “pause” the action for a brief moment. Even videos taken from a boat out on a rocky sea or that of a skiing fanatic jumping off a snowy slope will be able to fully express the awe-inspiring motion of the moment with beautiful precision.

Vidhance video enhancement technology on NOTE 7

Vidhance, a prominent software developed by Imint, a Swedish company that originally developed the technology for military grade aerial shots, acts as the behind-the-scene hero and gives NOTE 7’s already impressive camera capabilities this powerful boost. It has a host of advanced algorithms that can be applied to cameras to enhance the quality of videography produced. Its Video Stabilization encourages users to roam around and feel liberated, safe in the knowledge that the stabilization completely removes unintentional motion while only keeping the intentional parts – and all in real time.

Hong Ke, product senior director of Infinix Mobile, shared on his thoughts on the exciting partnership and its potential to spark inspirations within consumers, “Infinix is committed to providing great smartphone experiences with the industry's latest innovative technology. Our partnership with Imint via the integration of Vidhance is testament to how deeply consumers can be inspired by unparalleled video enhancement technology to create fantastic visual experiences. We are looking forward to closely collaborating with Imint to spark more creativity in the future.”

Imint continues to redefine how people experience video on the devices they use most. “Smartphones and video are ubiquitous in modern life, whether for sharing through social media, or real-time communication. As video-based content creation and communication continue their proliferation, we are developing tools that will unleash the next wave of creativity and human connection.” commented Andreas Lifvendahl, Chief Executive Officer of Imint.

The addition of Vidhance software greatly elevates the quality of the produced content and creates an even better end-user camera experience on NOTE 7, allowing visually-oriented users to indulge in a world of creativity.

NOTE 7’s Slow Motion Function Gives Users the Chance to Experience Even More of Life’s Beauty

NOTE 7 is equipped with the ability to take slow motion videography, which allows users to bear witness to incredible events that they never would have been able to see themselves, such as the spray of rainbow-tinted liquid as a bubble pops, or the surface tension of water wrapping around a fish as it emerges from a pond. Slow motion has the ability to create more emotional and romantic videography, as it allows hyper focus on only a few seconds of reality. In an increasingly fast-paced world, with NOTE 7 slow motion video function, users will find it refreshing to slow things down and appreciate life’s beauty for a few seconds.

Users will no doubt be inspired by their ‘newly-developed’ shooting ability to capture scenes and moments even in notoriously difficult situations thanks to NOTE 7. The NOTE 7’s video camera lens acts as a window to the future of creativity and opens the door to previously untold possibilities, just as Infinix has always aimed to bring “the future” to its consumers living in the “now”.

For more information on the device, visit Infinix Mobility’s website at https://www.infinixmobility.com/ng/ or you can follow their social media pages @Infinixnigeria on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ng

This is a featured post.