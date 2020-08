The device is designed to be a Vision Master in terms of its appearance and imaging performance. The product represents Infinix’s strength in developing smartphones with a mix of cutting-edge technology and utterly appealing aesthetics.

With a high-level of performance, this device has been positioned to compete favorably in the high-end market segment.

Over the years, Infinix has done its best to create devices that are truly user focused. The smartphone maker has ensured that its devices can meet both basic and advanced needs of smartphone users. With the Zero 8, Infinix is giving users a dream-like experience.

Zero 8 as a Vision Master takes the user experience to a new level

Infinix announces its new flagship smartphone Zero 8 with advanced camera technology and heavy-duty processor

As the flagship phone of the year for Infinix, Zero 8 is a masterpiece with an artistic design, professional imaging quality and powerful performance. This year, Infinix uses the theme“Vision Master” to define its flagship smartphone.

From the theme we can already assert that the Zero 8 offers an amazing photographic experience. Photos taken on this device are master-level photos. The Infinix Zero 8 adopts a 64+48MP Ultra Night Camera with IMX686 Sensor. Infinix optimized the algorithm through its local development team in order to obtain a perfect match between software and hardware. Zero 8 supports the Super Night Mode, and offers rich image quality through RAW algorithm. The device’s camera produces images that are true to life regardless of the lighting condition.

Using technologies such as Bokeh Effect, 3D Beautification, Eye Tracking, and AI Detection, Zero 8’s 48MP+8MP World’s First Ultra Night & Ultra Wide Angle front-facing camera can help you take selfies like those on posters whenever you want to. Through Its deep cooperation with Vidhance, and an embedded high-precision gyro stabilizer as well as the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) system Version 3.0, both the front and the rear cameras support features such as video stabilization, Bokeh Effect, Eye Tracking, and Super Slow-mo. These features enable you to take photos under different conditions, reduce various issues such as shaky videos and out-of-focus videos during shooting, and dramatically lowers the difficulty of post-production. This makes the Zero 8 the ideal smartphone for vloggers and “YouTubers”.

Heavy-duty MTK Helio G90T processor for super smooth experience all-round

“Amazing”is the best word to describe the gaming and overall user experience brought by the powerful hardware of Zero 8. Thanks to the MTK Helio G90T octa-core processor which has a dominant frequency of up to 2.05GHz, Zero 8 has a powerful performance. Also, to enable Zero 8 to offer an improved gaming experience, Infinix equipped the Zero 8 with the world’s first TÜV certified chip. The Chip supports free switch between Wi-Fi, wireless network and antenna. The powerful stability ensures that there is no freezing and no lost connection when you play online games such as PUBG.

Stunning visual experience with 6.85FHD + Display

The Infinix Zero 8 also comes with a 6.85” FHD + esports-class dual blind-hole screen, which has a brightness of up to 480 nit, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a high touch sampling rate of 180Hz, to provide a stunning visual experience and a silky touch for you under different scenarios. The device’s screen design makes it very suitable for gaming, reading, and watching videos.

In addition, the Zero 8 adopts a state-of-the-art multilayer 3D liquid-cooled heat dissipation system. The system has a finer 3D cooling structure and up to 10 layers of heat dissipation materials. This keeps the Zero 8 at a low temperature when playing games or multitasking for an extended period of time. The embedded Smart Turbo V1.0 flagship intelligent acceleration engine optimizes all the systems, games and applications, to increase smoothness, standby time and loading speed and reduce network delay. With this, you can be ensured that your smartphone will not freeze after 6 months of heavy use.

As a powerful flagship phone, Zero 8’s battery life and fast charging technology is commendable. The 4500mAh large-capacity battery is quite enough for daily use, and the 33W Supercharge feature enables you to have your phone half-charged within the time for just a cup of coffee, so you don’t have to worry about a low battery anymore.

The flagship phone of the year demonstrates the Infinix’s appreciation for fashion

Infinix has always been able to blend tech and fashion seamlessly through its product. This time, Infinix has taken its design a couple notches higher.

With an extremely alluring exterior design, Zero 8 gives users a deep visual impression. Its design was inspired by the Pyramid of the Louvre: It absorbs the essence of the diamond mosaic design, and generates artistic and aesthetic sparks through the collision of geometric lines, which has great visual impact.

Zero 8 is available across all authorized retail stores in Nigeria for a retail price of ₦116,900.00. With its powerful performance, and extremely attractive price, the Zero 8 is poised to be customers' first choice of the year.

You can buy the Zero 8 on the Xpark platform @ http://ng.xpark.com.

For more information about the device, please visit the Infinix website at http://www.Infinixmobility.com/ng. Or, follow Infinix on Facebook, twitter, and Instagram @Infinixnigeria.

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

