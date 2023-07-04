ADVERTISEMENT
Infant found alive 24 hours after terrorists killed his mum in Niger

Damilare Famuyiwa

The baby was found by some vigilantes as he was sleeping on his dead mother’s back.

Terrorists
Terrorists

The infant’s mother was said to have been killed by terrorists on the Pandogari-Allawa road, Shiroro Local Government Area in Niger State.

It was gathered that the infant’s mother and an SS2 pupil of the Maryam Babangida Girls’ Science College, Minna, Hauwa Aliyu, were killed by the criminals.

Confirming the incident, the President, Lakpma Youth Assembly, Jibril Allawa said the baby was found alive, sleeping on his dead mother’s back, by vigilantes who went to the scene the following day to evacuate the bodies.

One Abubakar Ismail, a 16-year-old, who sustained gunshot injuries on his chest managed to run some distance before he was rescued and is now receiving treatment in a hospital,” he added.

In a related development, officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ondo State, on Sunday, July 2, 2023, rescued a baby from a lone accident that occurred at Ayegunle-Oka, Akoko Southwest local government area.

The mother of the baby died in the accident involving a Hiace Toyota Bus marked BWR563YL.

Unit Commander, FRSC Ikare Akoko, Ropo Alabi, who disclosed the baby’s rescue, said she was treated before being handed over to the mother’s family.

He identified those that came for the baby as Messers John and Joseph Ode.

This writer understands that both incidents happened a few weeks after the wife of Abia State Governor, Priscilla Otti, assured that appropriate action is being taken to rehabilitate the inmates rescued from a baby factory located at Umunkpeyi, Nvosi, in the Isialangwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Otti gave the assurance when she paid an unscheduled visit to the young girls at Madonna College of Health Technology, Olokoro, Umuahia, where they are being taken care of.

