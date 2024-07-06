ADVERTISEMENT
'I'm tired of this life' - Osun man says before jumping into river

News Agency Of Nigeria

Men of the Osun State Fire Service were called to the scene to rescue the man before drowning, but no trace of him was found when they got to the overflowing river.

NAN gathered that the man, who was described as middle-aged, committed the act at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday

A witness, who identified himself as Muri, claimed that he overheard the man saying that he was tired of life, as he plunged into the river.

“I saw him coming toward me on the bridge and was like murmuring something in Yoruba language that sounded like ‘Ile aye ti su’ (I am tired of this life), before swiftly jumping over the railings into the river,” Muri said

The spokesperson of the fire service, Ibrahim Adekunle, confirmed the incident to NAN, stating that the firemen were unable to reach the man due to the water level and current.

“Our stations at Okefia and Abere deployed personnel immediately to the scene when we were informed about the incident.

“However, our officers were unable to rescue the man because of the water level, which has gone up due to the downpour,” he said.

Adekunle noted that suicide was never an answer to any challenge.

