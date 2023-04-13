The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ilorin student slumps, dies while receiving lecture on eve of matriculation

Nurudeen Shotayo

The deceased student was said to have collected her matriculation gown moments just before she slumped in class.

Aminat Tajudeen.

Pulse gathered that the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The deceased, a 100-level Music/Yoruba student at the institution, was said not to have shown any sign or symptom of any sickness before heading to school on Wednesday.

Aminat's death came a day before her matriculation ceremony scheduled for Thursday, April 13, 2023. She was said to have collected her matriculation gown for the ceremony and returned to class when the incident happened.

A senior staff of the school who craved anonymity said the late student was rushed to the school clinic after she suddenly slumped during a lecture session.

The source added that Aminat gave up the ghost while being rushed to the clinic where she was pronounced dead.

Her remains were later taken to the Muslim cemetery located in Osere for Janazah (an Islamic funeral prayer) and burial.

Speaking at her burial, Aminat's father said, “She showed no sign or symptom of any sickness. We had quite a lengthy discussion on several issues before I escorted her to get a cab to the school."

Confirming the incident, the college Public Relations Officer, Abibat Zubair, said the deceased enrolled to study Music/Yoruba, adding that she was mourned by the college and students during the matriculation ceremony.

“The Provost visited the parents yesterday to sympathise with them and also mourned her today during the matriculation ceremony together with the students,” the PRO added.

