RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

IE Abroad to host 2nd International Educational Exhibition - Edusessions Fair, with over 10 foreign universities across the globe

Authors:

Pulse Mix

IE Abroad International Study Advisors is proud to announce the 2nd edition of the Edusessions International Study Abroad Fair in Nigeria, taking place physically and virtually on October 29th at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, and October 30th at the Providence Hotel, Ikeja, from 10AM to 6 PM.

IE Abroad to host 2nd International Educational Exhibition - Edusessions Fair, with over 10 foreign universities across the globe
IE Abroad to host 2nd International Educational Exhibition - Edusessions Fair, with over 10 foreign universities across the globe

IE Abroad is an International Study Recruitment Agency with Branches across 7 countries and up to 300+ global University Partners. The first edition of the Edusessions Fair was held on May 7th and 8th, 2021, on both the Island and Mainland at the Radisson Blu Hotels. It was an immense success with hundreds of potential students attending physically and virtually and over 50 applications being made on the spot. The Edusessions Fair provides a direct platform for students and their parents/guardians to interact with several accredited partner universities across the globe. There is no registration or participation fee.

Recommended articles
IE Abroad to host 2nd International Educational Exhibition - Edusessions Fair, with over 10 foreign universities across the globe
IE Abroad to host 2nd International Educational Exhibition - Edusessions Fair, with over 10 foreign universities across the globe Pulse Nigeria
IE Abroad to host 2nd International Educational Exhibition - Edusessions Fair, with over 10 foreign universities across the globe
IE Abroad to host 2nd International Educational Exhibition - Edusessions Fair, with over 10 foreign universities across the globe Pulse Nigeria

IE Abroad offers FREE advice and consultancy service to fee paying students looking to apply to universities abroad for undergraduate study, postgraduate study, professional and doctoral degrees. The fair is an event organized with representatives from over 10 top universities from different countries in attendance. Prospective students whether at a secondary level or tertiary level, are invited to attend as they would have the opportunity to consult with these representatives of the various universities, explore their options and learn more about their next academic steps.

Some of the universities and educational institutions that will be attending include:

  • The University of Sheffield
  • Berlin School of Business & Innovation
  • Brooke House College
  • University of Nottingham
  • University of Europe for Applied Sciences
  • University of Delaware
  • University of Guelph

….. And many more!!

At the fair, students can make applications on the spot as well as get extensive information on timelines, budgets, and career goals. They will also get a full breakdown of what is required in the student visa process and advice on how to secure any scholarships where applicable. The fair is an excellent opportunity to connect students to top education professionals, motivate and prepare them for their future.

To find out more about universities attending or to register for the FREE event, visit www.ieabroad.com/event

The registration page for the fair on the Island (October 29) is listed below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/edusessions-20-international-study-abroad-fair-victoria-island-tickets-170525287726

The registration page for the fair on the Mainland (October 30) is listed below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/edusessions-20-international-study-abroad-fair-mainland-tickets-172178318987

ABOUT IE ABROAD

IE Abroad International Study Advisors offers a free student placement service to fee-paying students for international universities in Australia, Canada, USA, UK, New Zealand, Netherlands, Cyprus, Mauritius, Ireland, Hungary, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. IE Abroad has over 300 international education partners, many of whom are top international universities throughout the world. IE Abroad works as their representative in the African region and due to steady access to the admissions department, ensures a quicker, more streamlined service for students. IE Abroad is a member of the hugely accredited ICEF.

IE Abroad’s services are free to students and consult on advice on timelines, budgets, career goals, level of study, explanations of the entire university application process, the student visa process, pre-departure assistance such as accommodation selection and booking, orientation, working while studying abroad and many more.

To find out more about IE Abroad and the services we offer to students and higher education institutions, visit our website: www.ieabroad.com You can also follow us on Facebook @ieabroad, LinkedIn IE Abroad, Instagram @ie_abroad_nigeria and on Twitter @IEAbroad

Contact:

Sandrah Odunze

sandrah.odunze@ieabroad.com

+2349

IE Abroad, 3rd Floor, 4 Fatai Idowu Arobieke Street, Lekki Phase One, Lagos

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari, Dangote, Tinubu, others perform Lesser Hajj

Buhari, Dangote, Tinubu, others perform Lesser Hajj

FG wants UN redeem $100bn pledge to support climate action

FG wants UN redeem $100bn pledge to support climate action

Lagos wants to vaccinate 4m residents against COVID-19 before year end

Lagos wants to vaccinate 4m residents against COVID-19 before year end

Ekiti govt gives N42m grant to female circumcisers to start other ventures

Ekiti govt gives N42m grant to female circumcisers to start other ventures

Anambra election: Ohanaeze Ndigbo endorses APC candidate Andy Uba

Anambra election: Ohanaeze Ndigbo endorses APC candidate Andy Uba

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

INEC Chairman says all set for Anambra governorship election

INEC Chairman says all set for Anambra governorship election

SSANU, NASU give FG 2-week ultimatum over sharing formula of Earned Allowance

SSANU, NASU give FG 2-week ultimatum over sharing formula of Earned Allowance

Ogun to expel, prosecute secondary school students who assault teachers

Ogun to expel, prosecute secondary school students who assault teachers

Trending

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

The late Ing. Michael Asante

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

A crying woman

11-year old boy always isolates himself to cry as bullies call him crocodile (video)

11-year old boy always isolates himself to cry as bullies call him crocodile (video)