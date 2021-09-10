IDAN unveils theme for 2021 GUIDE exhibition

Scheduled to hold on the 17th and 18th of September 2021, the EXPO is free and centred around 4 different activities, taking a fresh approach to creating distinctive sections showing different product design, arts and culture, interior designers portfolios and business/ career development seminars.

GUIDE (Gida Uno Ile Design Exhibition) is an annual event organised by IDAN. It was initiated in 2013 as the flagship event to showcase and promote IDAN members and their businesses.

GUIDE (Product and Design Exhibition) is targeted at being the foremost Interior Design Furniture and Lifestyle exhibition in Nigeria. The unique name was invented from the word 'HOME' in three predominant languages in Nigeria: Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.

The EXPO presents an incredible possibility for exhibitors to connect with the top Nigerian buyers and decision-makers who recognise GUIDE as a hub for bestsellers.

It also gives designers the chance to collaborate within the industry by bringing together a curated edit of top brands and exciting new names across the design and lifestyle spectrum split into different sectors to make sourcing easier.

"Built on years of success, GUIDE is constantly evolving to ensure we remain the destination of choice for design-led brands and top buyers," says IDAN PRO.

There are opportunities for advert, partnerships and sponsorships with the benefits of aligning your company with IDAN, industry growth, brand exposure, and corporate engagement.

For more information on exhibition, advertisement, sponsorship, partnership, and more, contact: admin@idanng.org

To register for the event, click the link - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/interior-product-design-expo-2021-tickets-170048623009

About IDAN

The Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) was founded in 2007 as a sole global voice and authority for interior professionals in Nigeria.

The Interior Designers Association of Nigeria is a multi-faceted support network open to the broad spectrum of professionals working within the Interior Architecture and Interior Design community.