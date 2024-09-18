ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

I stole a cell phone not motorcycle - Suspect counters prosecutor in court

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Judge who ordered the prosecutor to present his witnesses at the next sitting, granted the accused bail on the condition that he present the Imam of his area.

I stole a cell phone not motorcycle - Suspect counters prosecutor in court [Daily Nigerian]
I stole a cell phone not motorcycle - Suspect counters prosecutor in court [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

The accused, who resides at Bim Road, Unguwan Rimi, pleaded not guilty to the offence of stealing a motorcycle, saying he only stole a cellphone.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Luka Sadau, told the court that the nominal complainant filed a report about his missing motorcycle which he had parked in his shop at Bacab Plaza, in 2023

He added that the motorcycle worth ₦225,000 was not found at that time until September 11, when the accused was caught at Bacab Plaza trying to steal another motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

” That was when the complainant strongly suspected you, Auwal Abubakar, as the person that stole his motorcycle last year,” he said.

The Judge, Malam Anas Khalifa, who ordered the prosecutor to present his witnesses at the next sitting, granted the accused bail on the condition that he present the Imam of his area.

He adjourned the case till September 25 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCMB, Tulsi Chanrai restore vision for 150,000 visually impaired in Kebbi State

FCMB, Tulsi Chanrai restore vision for 150,000 visually impaired in Kebbi State

Lagos govt attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly

Lagos govt attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly

Remi Tinubu visits Maiduguri, donates ₦500m to flood victims

Remi Tinubu visits Maiduguri, donates ₦500m to flood victims

We have presidential mandate to ensure free, fair election in Edo - Military

We have presidential mandate to ensure free, fair election in Edo - Military

Gov Alia hands over truck of palliatives 'diverted' by Reps member to EFCC, ICPC

Gov Alia hands over truck of palliatives 'diverted' by Reps member to EFCC, ICPC

Police rescue kidnap victim moved from Enugu to Rivers in ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag

Police rescue kidnap victim moved from Enugu to Rivers in ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag

FCT residents groan over difficulty to access FG’s ₦40,000 rice

FCT residents groan over difficulty to access FG’s ₦40,000 rice

Katsina PDP crisis deepens over ex-National Secretary’s suspension

Katsina PDP crisis deepens over ex-National Secretary’s suspension

EFCC didn't interrogate Yahaya Bello, they said he's free to leave - Aide

EFCC didn't interrogate Yahaya Bello, they said he's free to leave - Aide

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An illustrative image of a collapsed building. [Punch]

Father loses 3 children to building collapse in Jigawa

38-year-old man commits suicide over wife’s infidelity

38-year-old man commits suicide over wife’s infidelity

Visually-impaired woman who lost her children 10 months ago finally finds them

Visually-impaired woman who lost her children 10 months ago finally finds them

Hungry 20-year-old man to spend 6 months in jail for stealing beans

Hungry 20-year-old man to spend 6 months in jail for stealing beans worth ₦20k