“I confessed my love to a girl and she sent her account details for me to prove it” – Surprised guy

People have different understanding of love depending on what is of priority to them, so the lady’s only way to believe that a man truly loves her is for him to credit her account with money.

The Nigerian man identified as Chidi took to Twitter to express his shock and his ordeal has triggered conversations on social media.

“I confessed my love to a girl and she said she needs me to prove it, i asked her to give me a hint on how i should prove my love is real then she sent me her account number,” @chidibanx wrote on Twitter.

Well, the lady may not necessarily be a materialistic type but in these hard times when coronavirus has destabilised people’s sources of income, money is the topmost priority for most people now.