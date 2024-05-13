ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hunters rescue baby buried alive in Benue forest

Damilare Famuyiwa

The hunters found the baby buried alive in the forest, and rescued it.

Efforts are being made to reach the police [Tori News]
Efforts are being made to reach the police [Tori News]

Recommended articles

According to a resident of the local government, who simply identified himself as Terna, the incident happened in the Ashav Kusuv community of Buruku.

Terna said that hunters found her and brought her alive from the forest where she was buried alive.

Some hunters on Saturday found a baby girl and said that they found her buried alive in a forest. The baby is currently being taken care of at Ashav Kusuv community,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the local government, Iorkyaan Agber also confirmed the incident, saying that the baby was found in a forest by some hunters.

Some hunters indeed found a baby in the forest but we are investigating to know who went and dropped a baby in the forest and the reason for doing that,” he said.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Benue Police Spokesperson, Catherine Anene, were not successful as her phone rang out.

Meanwhile, residents of Zaria in Kaduna State had been plunged into sorrow after the apprehension of one AbdulAzeez Idris, accused of abducting and murdering his six-year-old cousin, Aisha Dahiru.

Confirming the incident, Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan stated that Dahiru was abducted en route to Qur’anic school and tragically recognised and killed by her cousin while captive, despite the family paying an ₦8m ransom to an anonymous caller.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident, reported by the victim's father, Saidu Dahiru, occurred on Friday, February 12, 2024, and has been referred to the SCID Kaduna Anti-Kidnapping Unit for investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NANS condemns UniAbuja strike, urges ASUU to explore alternative solutions

NANS condemns UniAbuja strike, urges ASUU to explore alternative solutions

NLC shuts down YEDC, ERCN offices in Adamawa over exorbitant power tariffs

NLC shuts down YEDC, ERCN offices in Adamawa over exorbitant power tariffs

New tariff is killing Nigerians - Labour blocks IBEDC entrance in Osogbo

New tariff is killing Nigerians - Labour blocks IBEDC entrance in Osogbo

Student in viral bullying video files ₦500m lawsuit against Lead British School

Student in viral bullying video files ₦500m lawsuit against Lead British School

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids

Kano Fire service records 222 fire incidents in 3 months, 16 lives lost

Kano Fire service records 222 fire incidents in 3 months, 16 lives lost

Rivers crisis: Ex-speaker recounts being offered bribe to impeach Gov Fubara

Rivers crisis: Ex-speaker recounts being offered bribe to impeach Gov Fubara

Atiku's aide makes stunning revelation about Tinubu's govt in viral video

Atiku's aide makes stunning revelation about Tinubu's govt in viral video

'I used my male friend to rent a place' - Single women are sick of Lagos landlords

'I used my male friend to rent a place' - Single women are sick of Lagos landlords

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT-IRS [Nairametrics]

FCT-IRS seals Abuja company for tax non-compliance

3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti

3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti

EFCC operatives

19-yr-old Babcock student misses exam as EFCC detains her over her mum’s debt

The suspects lured her, stripped her, and posted her naked video online [Punch]

Police arrest 3 teenagers, others for beating woman and posting her nude video