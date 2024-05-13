Hunters rescue baby buried alive in Benue forest

According to a resident of the local government, who simply identified himself as Terna, the incident happened in the Ashav Kusuv community of Buruku.

Terna said that hunters found her and brought her alive from the forest where she was buried alive.

“Some hunters on Saturday found a baby girl and said that they found her buried alive in a forest. The baby is currently being taken care of at Ashav Kusuv community,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the local government, Iorkyaan Agber also confirmed the incident, saying that the baby was found in a forest by some hunters.

“Some hunters indeed found a baby in the forest but we are investigating to know who went and dropped a baby in the forest and the reason for doing that,” he said.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Benue Police Spokesperson, Catherine Anene, were not successful as her phone rang out.

Meanwhile, residents of Zaria in Kaduna State had been plunged into sorrow after the apprehension of one AbdulAzeez Idris, accused of abducting and murdering his six-year-old cousin, Aisha Dahiru.

Confirming the incident, Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan stated that Dahiru was abducted en route to Qur’anic school and tragically recognised and killed by her cousin while captive, despite the family paying an ₦8m ransom to an anonymous caller.

ADVERTISEMENT