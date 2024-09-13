Hungry 20-year-old man to spend 6 months in jail for stealing beans worth ₦20k

The Court’s President, Sukurat Yusuf, sentenced John after he pleaded guilty to two charges of housebreaking and stealing. Yusuf sentenced John without an option of fine and held that the convict should be kept in the Agodi Correctional facility in Ibadan.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, had told the court that John committed the offences on September 2, at about 6:00 pm, in the Omi-Adio area, Ibadan.

