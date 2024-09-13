ADVERTISEMENT
Hungry 20-year-old man to spend 6 months in jail for stealing beans worth ₦20k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man pleaded guilty to two charges of housebreaking and stealing.

The Court’s President, Sukurat Yusuf, sentenced John after he pleaded guilty to two charges of housebreaking and stealing. Yusuf sentenced John without an option of fine and held that the convict should be kept in the Agodi Correctional facility in Ibadan.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, had told the court that John committed the offences on September 2, at about 6:00 pm, in the Omi-Adio area, Ibadan.

Amusan said the convict broke into the house of Felicia Oni and stole the beans without her consent. He said the offences contravened Sections 411 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

