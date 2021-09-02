Nigerians were also interested in ongoing events in Afghanistan after the news of the withdrawal of the United States military forces from the country and the rapid take over by the Taliban.

Wizkid’s essence remix featuring Justin Bieber; prolific striker, Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea football club and EPL results for updates on premier league scores, results and fixtures were among the other top trending terms searched by Nigerians in the past month.

Below is the list of the top trending questions and terms that captured the interest of Nigerians in the month of August.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40, 000 search queries every second.

This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. Live Google search trends data is available at https://trends.google.com/trends/trendingsearches/daily?geo=NG