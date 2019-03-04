How Nigerians can play for the $381 million American Powerball jackpot

You could win the biggest lottery prize in the world without leaving your home in Nigeria!

When the Powerball lottery offered a record $1.586 billion USD jackpot in January 2016, lottery fever swept the globe. That excitement was repeated when Mega Millions, the other huge American lottery, awarded a $1.537 billion USD jackpot in October 2018. People everywhere fantasize about winning such enormous lottery prizes but traveling to the United States to purchase lottery tickets is not really feasible.

Nigeria’s avid lottery players undoubtedly share dreams of lottery riches but the top prizes in local lotteries draws pale in comparison to those offered overseas. With the Powerball jackpot currently at $381 million USD, Nigerians are eager to take a chance at winning that jackpot. Amazingly, there is now a way that you can play the Powerball lottery from your home in Nigeria!

How do you play American lotteries from Nigeria?

The easy available solution for Nigerians is using the services of ﻿theLotter﻿, the leading online ticket purchasing service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. The website charges customers a transaction fee and in return they receive a scan of any ticket purchased before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

The system works, as can be seen in the stories of two lottery players—one from Panama and one from Iraq—who won huge jackpot prizes without ever setting foot in the United States.

Woman from Panama wins $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She had only been playing with theLotter for about two months before she scored her big win—the first place prize in the Florida Lotto. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 draw, entitling her to the entire ﻿$30 million USD jackpot﻿ minus taxes.

Iraqi wins Oregon Megabucks jackpot without leaving Baghdad

Baghdad resident M.M. purchased tickets online at theLotter and ended up ﻿winning the $6.4 million﻿ Oregon Megabucks jackpot in August 2015. The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, CNN, and in the Associated Press. The media noted that it was perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.

Powerball once again has a massive jackpot

Playing the lottery online at theLotter is simple, safe, and secure, Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $90 million in prizes to more than 4 million winners from across the globe. Players can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Powerball, Mega Million, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.

Playing the Powerball lottery is now possible in Nigeria as well. Online ticket purchasing service theLotter can help make dreams of lottery riches come true.

For more information how to play the Powerball online from Nigeria, please visit ﻿﻿theLotter.com﻿﻿.

Good luck and please play responsibly!

This is a featured post