Housewife seeks divorce over husband’s alleged refusal to secure a job

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man has refused to work for money and neither does he want to be assisted by anybody to secure a job.

The petitioner told the court that her husband, AbdulSalam, did not want to work for money and neither did he want to be assisted by anybody to secure a job.

“My father had tried on many occasions to get a job for my husband, but he refused to honour his invitation each time he called him.

“He does not want to get a job. Rather, he prefers contracts that will fetch him quick money without much stress.

“His stubborn attitude has caused us a lot, as we hardly eat good food at home, which has made me and our baby to grow thin and look unkempt.

“I left the house four months ago and nobody has asked after me. That is why I want the court to separate us and grant me custody of my child,” she said.

The Presiding Judge, Hammad Ajumobi, however, said that a man has the right to choose where to work and who to work with, maintaining that the petitioner must try to understand her husband’s behaviour. Ajumobi said that the respondent had written to the court, saying that he had an accident and could not make it to the sitting.

He, therefore, adjourned the case till January 9 for hearing of the case.

