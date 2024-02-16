Househelp, husband in police net for allegedly stealing $51,000 from employer

The Zonal Public Relations Officer (ZPRO), SP. Tunni Ayuba confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

She said that the operatives arrested the duo on Jan. 31.

“Blessing was recommended for employment by an agent named Anthony and began working as a domestic staff on Dec. 23, 2023.

“Only three days into her employment, she absconded with 51,000 dollars and fled with her husband to Cross River State.

“Following intensive investigation, both suspects were apprehended on Jan. 31,” she said.

Ayuba said that the investigation revealed that Blessing gave false information to get the job.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that Blessing had approached Anthony under false pretences, providing misleading contact information and using registered phone numbers not associated with her identity.

“She failed to complete her employment application form, indicating her fraudulent intentions.

“Despite initially denying the full extent of stealing, Blessing eventually confessed to stealing 30,000 dollars (₦44,808,600) admitting to giving 20,000 dollars (₦29,872,400) to her husband, Bassey.

“Bassey, in turn, confessed to receiving the stolen funds, part of which he used for settling his late mother’s medical bills, purchasing a tipper truck, two motorcycles, and completing a construction project in Cross-River,” she said.

According to her, both suspects have been charged and brought before the court following the completion of the investigation under the directive of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the zone, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi.