House keeper in court for allegedly stealing employer’s phones, money

The prosecutor, Insp Chekwube Okeh, told the court that the offences were committed on July 12, 2022, at 37, Church St., Mushin ,Lagos.

Okeh said the complaint was filed against the defendant by her employer, Mrs Iyabode Fabunmi.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant stole four mobile phones valued at N300,000, and a cash sum of N135,000 and disappeared.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene sections 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. K Matepo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.