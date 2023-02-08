ADVERTISEMENT
House keeper in court for allegedly stealing employer’s phones, money

A 19-year old lady, Miracle Nwaigwe, was on Wednesday, arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing her employer’s phones valued at N300,000.

Nwaigwe, a house keeper who resides at Oko Afo area, Badagry Road, Lagos, has been charged with breach of peace and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Chekwube Okeh, told the court that the offences were committed on July 12, 2022, at 37, Church St., Mushin ,Lagos.

Okeh said the complaint was filed against the defendant by her employer, Mrs Iyabode Fabunmi.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant stole four mobile phones valued at N300,000, and a cash sum of N135,000 and disappeared.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene sections 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. K Matepo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo then adjourned the case until March 13, for further mention.

