Unique Onwuka and his friend, Thank Ekpemriri, were charged to court for assault, causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant alleged that the defendants conspired, beat and threatened to kill him after he requested for a receipt of N12,000, being part payment of N30,000 charged for his room for the month of January.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

In his ruling, the chief magistrate, Aliyu Kagarko, granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each with one surety in like sum. The case was further adjourned till April 4, for hearing.