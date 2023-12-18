ADVERTISEMENT
Hoodlum snatches AK-47 rifle from policeman, makes it rain with bullets

Damilare Famuyiwa

The miscreant, who was said to be on drugs, was consequently gunned down to prevent him from causing more havoc.

He stabbed the policeman several times before snatching the gun [Legal Attorney Blog]
The man suspected to be a hoodlum was said to have stabbed the policeman multiple times before snatching his gun.

He also reportedly attacked another police officer who tried to stop him and reportedly took to his heels.

It was gathered that some passers-by and colleagues of the policeman whose vehicle was snatched chased after him until he was out of sight.

On getting to a location called ‘Boro Pit’, the man started shooting carelessly with the snatched rifle and shot a man before the operatives arrived at the location.

On sighting the policemen, it was learned that the miscreant became aggressive and attempted to engage them in a shootout before he was gunned down.

A source who pleaded anonymity said, “This man (Nuhu) is believed to be on drugs. Even when the policemen saw him, he tried to shoot them, and they repelled and shot him dead.”

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said the unidentified person was shot by the miscreant and the latter shot by operatives died.

Iringe-Koko stated, “Rivers State Police Command on November 16, 2023, at about 3:00pm, we received a message from DPO Rumukpakani Division that one hoodlum (male) identity yet unknown, ran towards Inspector Ade Rotimi attached to the APC pin-down point by Ada Gorge Road with three others, suddenly stabbed him multiple times on his head, and collected his rifle.

“He also injured one inspector, Bala Yusuf, on his hand and ran towards the Boro Pit Area.”

The police spokesperson explained that the miscreant started firing indiscriminately and shot two unidentified civilians before operatives swooped on him and prevented him from creating more havoc.

Damilare Famuyiwa

