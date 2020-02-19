Mr Andrew Kumapayi, State Commander of the FRSC, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

Kumapayi said: “According to report, the crash occurred at about 3.06 a.m., when a hit-and-run lorry moving toward Asaba, with no registration number hit a Tipper with registration number JJT-922YH.

“The hit caused the tipper to lose control and crashed; causing the death of the conductor of the tipper.

“The lorry driver who drove away after the crash was later arrested by the Police.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at Toronto Hospital in Onitsha.’’

Kumapayi said that officers of the corps had cleared the obstruction to ensure free flow of traffic on the bridge.

He, however, urged motorists to be tolerant, obey traffic rules and always drive with caution on the road.