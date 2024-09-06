ADVERTISEMENT
Hit-and-run driver kills woman on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

An illustrative photo of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway
The Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry Unit, William Manga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry on Friday that the accident occurred at 6.00.a.m.

He said that the command received information on the accident at 11.25 a.m., and its men arrived at the scene at 11.26 a.m.

“The accident occurred at the Mosafejo-Mowo axis of the Badagry Expressway. It involved an unknown car driver.

“The victim sustained injuries at the head and died before our team got to the scene,” he said.

Manga said that the victim had been taken to the mortuary at the General Hospital in Badagry.

He said that nothing was recovered from the victim.

The unit commander urged pedestrians to be more careful while crossing expressways.

Manga appealed to motorists to observe speed limits and other traffic rules and regulations.

