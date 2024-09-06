Hit-and-run driver kills woman on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

The Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry Unit, William Manga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry on Friday that the accident occurred at 6.00.a.m.

He said that the command received information on the accident at 11.25 a.m., and its men arrived at the scene at 11.26 a.m.

“The accident occurred at the Mosafejo-Mowo axis of the Badagry Expressway. It involved an unknown car driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victim sustained injuries at the head and died before our team got to the scene,” he said.

Manga said that the victim had been taken to the mortuary at the General Hospital in Badagry.

He said that nothing was recovered from the victim.

The unit commander urged pedestrians to be more careful while crossing expressways.