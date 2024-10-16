ADVERTISEMENT
Hit-and-run driver kills motorcyclist on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hit-and-run driver kills motorcyclist on Lagos-Badagry Expressway [NAN]

The Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry Unit, Mr William Manga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at 9.23.a.m.

He said that the command received information on the accident at 9.27 a.m., and its men arrived at the scene at 11.32 a.m.

“The accident occurred at the Limca bus stop axis of the Badagry Expressway. It involved a Sinotruk and an Ajue Lady’s motorcycle.

“Our rescue team received a call from the Department of State Service office and left the patrol point at Mowo to the accident scene.

‘The victim sustained injuries to the head and died before our team got to the scene and we deposited the corpse at the mortuary of General Hospital in Badagry.

“The second victim was taken to the emergency centre at Badagry Roundabout by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency,” he said.

He said that nothing was recovered from the victims.

The unit commander urged pedestrians to be more careful while crossing expressways.

Manga also appealed to motorists to observe speed limits and other traffic rules and regulations.

