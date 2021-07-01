Herdsman bags 3 months community service for stealing generator set.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim sentenced Bello, who had been on remand since June 18, to three months community service in any public institution to run for two hours every day for the stipulated period of time.

Ibrahim ruled that the sentence was with an option of fine of N5,000 to be paid to the government.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainants, Mrs Amaefula Blessing and Mr John Akor of compensation layout Gwagwalada, FCT, reported the matter at the police station on June 16.

Yakubu said that the defendant and ”one doctor”, at large on April 15 and June 16 criminally trespassed into the houses of the complainant and stole one Thermocool generator valued N101,000 and one sumec generator valued N 150,000.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation the convict confessed to selling the sumec generator to unknown scavenger at the sum of N8,000.