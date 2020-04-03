A disturbing video circulating online shows some angry mob in the Warri side of Delta state seriously brutalising two military officers detailed to enforce the lock-down.

Reports say the soldiers had allegedly killed a newly engaged man who was on his way to attend to his pregnant fiancée’s needs.

According to Yabaleftonline.ng, the angry you assaulted the soldiers and burnt their motorcycle.

READ ALSO: Stop giving your children sanitizers to drink; it doesn’t prevent COVID-19 – Parents warned

The two uniformed officers could be seen rolling on the ground as the youth attacked them right left and centre with anything they could lay their hands on.

It is further reported that the youth of the same town had earlier attacked some government officials who were assigned to ensure that the residents observe the lockdown.

Watch the video of the soldiers being attacked below: