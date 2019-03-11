SeekMed offer Nigerians the choice of getting impeccable medical diagnostics from the comfort of their home.

The mobile application is home to a host of doctors who are recipients of Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, the third and fourth highest civilian award respectively in the Republic of India, a nation which has become a medical hotspot with improved medical and pharmaceutical advances in Cardiology (Disorders of the heart), Oncology (Cancer related ailments), Neuro-surgery (Nervous system disorders), Nephrology (Kidney disorders) and Orthopedics (Bone disorders) – a major consideration for medical tourists.

Speaking on the unique features of the App, Founder of SeekMed Mr. Alok Awasthi said:

"With SeekMed, you can easily send an appointment request to your trusted doctor, make an online payment, share scans/reports and have video consultation from the comfort of your home, thereby eliminating the often gruesome yet unavoidable decision of traveling long distances for just a few minutes of consultation; a considerably relaxing alternative" he concluded.

SeekMed, a user-friendly mobile interactive medicine application which is available for download on Google Play Store allows patients and physicians to communicate in real-time while maintaining HIPAA compliance.

The mobile app is set to curb the inconceivable amount of money spent on medical diagnosis and travel plans whilst offering Nigerians access to a host of top-ranked physicians right from the comfort of their home and on their mobile phone.

Why spend a huge amount of money going to India for medical consultation when there is healing on a mobile phone.

