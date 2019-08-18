Ethnic clash has reportedly broken out between Hausa and Yoruba traders at the food stuff market in Ile Epo, Oke-Odo, Lagos.

According to the Cable, the conflict started on the night of Saturday, August 17, 2019, when traders at the market clashed over a yet to be known issue.

The situation has reportedly escalated as traders started burning wares and make-shift tents.

Punch reports that one person has been injured in the clash.

At the moment, there’s traffic lock down as vehicles along Lagos-Abeokuta express way as vehicles moving to Abule-Egba from Oshodi and other parts of the state are reportedly trapped.

Details later…