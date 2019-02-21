According to report, the gunmen attacked the residence of the clergyman, Andrew Dido, on Wednesday between 9 pm.

Plateau state police public relations officer, Tyopev Terna, on Thursday confirmed the attack on the pastor of Plateau Polytechnic Chaplain, located in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

According to Terna, the kidnappers also took the pastor's mobile phone number (08036044144).

The spokesperson added that the state commissioner of police, Isaac Akinmoyede, has directed the DPO of Barikin Ladi Division to intensify security in the institution.

He urged the public to help the operatives in rescuing the kidnapped boy and also arrest the perpetrators.