Gunmen shoot 20-year-old man dead in Lagos, escape before police’s arrival

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was chased and shot multiple times in the head, stomach, and leg. His assailants had fled the scene before the policemen deployed to apprehend them, and save the suspect, arrived.

The deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed, met his untimely death on Friday, September 6, 2024, after being shot multiple times in his head, stomach, and leg. The attack occurred around 9 pm, when the victim was reportedly pursued by the assailants before they caught up with him and fired multiple shots.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident. He stated, “Information was received from concerned members of the public that at about 9 pm at Abeokuta Street, Okokomaiko, Ojo, Lagos, four unidentified gunmen were seen chasing a young man in the area. They shot him several times in the head, stomach, and leg until he died.”

Hundeyin added that the gunmen fled the scene after committing the crime, leaving the body behind. The police responded to the crime scene promptly after receiving the report.

Hundeyin noted, “After committing the act, they abandoned the corpse and took to their heels while they escaped to an unknown destination. Immediately after receiving the information, the anti-crime team visited the scene.”

Upon arriving at the location, the officers encountered a female identified as Vivian, who confirmed she was the victim’s mother.

The deceased’s body was photographed on the spot,” Hundeyin said. “The corpse was then evacuated and deposited at the Infectious Disease Hospital mortuary in Yaba.”

The police are, however, actively investigating the case, with efforts focused on tracing and apprehending the suspects.

Hundeyin remarked, “Investigation is in progress, and efforts are underway to trace the fleeing suspects for possible arrest and prosecution. The case will be transferred for further and discreet investigation.”

The police spokesperson, therefore, urged members of the public with information about the suspects to come forward as the investigation continues.

