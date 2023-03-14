ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen k*ll UNIBEN 400-level student, police arrest principal suspect

Damilare Famuyiwa

The assailants, who were suspected to be cultists, killed the UNIBEN student after claiming his brother offended one of them.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen abducted Destiny Osasenaga, a 400-level Computer Engineering student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State, after which they killed him.

It was gathered that the gunmen kidnapped Osasenaga at his residence in the Uwelu area of Benin in the presence of his father and other family members.

A community source, who spoke on the matter on a condition of anonymity, said he suspected that the gunmen were members of a secret cult.

According to the source, the suspected cultists stormed the deceased’s house in search of his elder brother, who they claimed had offended one of their gang members and subsequently declared him wanted.

“When they could not find their target, they abducted the deceased, put him in a Mercedez Benz GLK Jeep and zoomed off to a bush path along Benin-Akure Road by Oluku community.

“The deceased was beaten to death by the gunmen and dumped at a refuse site by the roadside,” the source added.

Following the incident, the police launched a manhunt for the assailants and subsequently arrested one Kenneth Ediagbonya.

Ediagbonya, who’s identified as the principal suspect, was nabbed in his hideout in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

Confirming the incident, Chidi Nwabuzor, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Rivers, stated that Ediagbonya was placed in custody immediately after he was arrested.

“It is true that one of the suspects has been arrested while other members of the gang are at large. However, the police are working hard to ensure other gang members are arrested,” he added.

Nwabuzor assured residents of the area of safety, as he said the police were working tirelessly to apprehend the assailants.

