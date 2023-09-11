ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kill 10 persons, injure 1 in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday night.

Gunmen kill 10 persons, injure 1 in Plateau (LindaIkeji)
Gunmen kill 10 persons, injure 1 in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Recommended articles

A member of the community, Jerry Datim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos, that the incident occurred on Sunday night.

‘’Last night, at about 8:40 p.m., some gunmen attacked Kulben community, killed 10 persons and injured one.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’The criminals invaded the village and started shooting sporadically. People started running to safety but the bullets killed some whose bodies were later found.

‘’We alerted the security personnel, but before they got there, the attackers had moved from the community,’’ he said.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state was not available for comments when a NAN correspondent visited his office.

However, a senior Police officer, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the command had launched a manhunt on the attackers with a view of making them face the full wrath of the law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

Akintola Wiiliams inspired me into accounting profession - Ex-ICAN Chairman

Akintola Wiiliams inspired me into accounting profession - Ex-ICAN Chairman

Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records if...

Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records if...

Tinubu celebrates Igbinedion at 89

Tinubu celebrates Igbinedion at 89

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

FG plans to increase education funding by 25% - Minister of Education

FG plans to increase education funding by 25% - Minister of Education

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burns to death during spiritual power display

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burnt to death as spiritual power display backfires

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches bananas rides past lions safely

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches of bananas rides past lions (video)

Thomas Kiptanui Kemboi

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win

Mechanic

University of Ghana Political Science graduate turns mechanic after years of being jobless