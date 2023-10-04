ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kidnap 5 female students of FUDMA in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PPRO stated that the police have arrested a suspect who supplies information to the terrorists that abducted the students.

Gunmen (Credit: Google)

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Aliyu said that the terrorists’ invaded “resident of the students” behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School, Dutsinma. Aliyu said that the incident occurred at about 2 a.m., on Wednesday.

He said that the police have arrested one person suspected to be supplying information to the terrorists who abducted the students. The spokesman said that efforts are on to rescue the victims unhurt. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both male and female students are living off-campus due to insecurity.

