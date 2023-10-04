Gunmen kidnap 5 female students of FUDMA in Katsina

The Police in Katsina State, has confirmed the kidnap of five female students of the Federal University Dutsinma, (FUDMA) in Katsina by gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Aliyu said that the terrorists’ invaded “resident of the students” behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School, Dutsinma. Aliyu said that the incident occurred at about 2 a.m., on Wednesday.