Gunmen kidnap 2 pastors in Adamawa

It was gathered that while Ochigbo was whisked away from his residence in Nyibango in the early hours of Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Moses was as well forced at gunpoint out of his house around the same time.

According to a resident of the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the gunmen invaded the residence of the pastors around 2 am and whisked them away after shooting indiscriminately.

Confirming the twin-kidnap incidents, Adamawa State Police Command’s Spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje said detectives have been deployed to rescue those abducted.

According to Nguroje, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, had deployed operatives of the command drawn from the Special Rapid Response Team, Crack Squad and other Tactical Squads to carry out tactical and intelligence-driven operations on criminal hideouts and black spots to rescue the victims.

As of the time of filing this report, the abductors were yet to contact the families of the victims.

It is understood that the kidnap incidents are the latest security breaches recorded in the area.

Recall that early this year, a pastor identified as Hinjari Yoila was killed in the area, a development that drew attention to the plights of residents with military authorities setting up a checkpoint there.