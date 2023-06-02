Gunmen kidnap 2, k*ll security men in Ogun

During the invasion which immediately caused panic in the Ogun community, the assailants shot a security personnel and one other person dead while they abducted two persons at a farm.

The kidnappers, who were said to have appeared in camouflage and invaded the farm which had over 200 workers, reportedly also shot dead a So-Safe Corps Area Commander, identified as Ogunrinde Saheed and a native of the village.

They were reportedly trailed by operatives of a joint operation of police and So-Safe Corps.

According to a resident of the village who pleaded anonymity, the kidnappers attempted to kidnap many workers on the farm but were resisted by the security.

However, they were able to abduct two workers and killed three.

Confirming the incident, the Commander of So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzalo said his men joined the operation to salvage the situation after the kidnappers had invaded the village.

His words: “A distressed call was made to Owode Area Command by the DPO Owode Division that two people were killed and two were kidnapped in Abule Awo, Orile-Imo on May 30, 2023.

“The Owode area command operation team led by SC Saheed Ogunrinde moved to the affected location to salvage the situation.

“On getting there, the joint operation was carried out by our men and Nigeria Police, all efforts to track the kidnappers proved abortive.

“The following morning (Wednesday) when our men resumed back with the police Owode division to search the location which led them to the interchange area.

“On sighting our men they opened fire and their bullet hit one of our men in the person of SC Saheed Ogunrinde (aka Ajura) the Area Operation Owode area command and he died.”