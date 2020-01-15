It was a tragic outing for the Emir of Potiskum, Umaru Bubaram as gunmen attacked his convoy on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, killing at least three of his aides.

According to TheCable, the incident took place around Fandatio village, near Maraban Jos along the Kaduna-Zaria high way.

Confirming the incident, Gidado Ibrahim, a traditional title holder from Potiskum said the Emir on his way to Zaria in Kaduna when the gunmen opened fire on his convoy.

Ibrahim said the monarch was on a tour of some traditional institutions in the north as part of preparations for the official inauguration of the Potiskum Central Mosque, Yobe slated for January 18, 2020, TheCable reports.

Spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Yakubu Sabo also confirmed the incident saying, “We visited the scene of the incident and I am working on a statement to be issued. Give me sometime, you will soon receive the statement”