Suspected gunmen attack residence of Kogi INEC REC Dr Longpet in Lokoja

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspected attackers engaged the security personnel at the residence in a gun battle for over 30 minutes before they called for reinforcement.

Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Secretary to INEC Chairman, said this in Abuja on Friday, adding the incident occurred around 3.30am. He said that the suspected attackers engaged the security personnel at the residence in a gun battle for over 30 minutes before they called for reinforcement.

“No live was lost, but some property was damaged in the ensuing gun battle.

“A team of combined security personnel has been deployed to protect the residence. This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

“We call for a thorough investigation and an enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in the state,” Oyekanmi said.

