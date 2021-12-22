RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Group unveils online Apps to win souls for Christ

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group says the ‘iReach’ App is a mobile and web based application for setting soul-winning targets

Group unveils online Apps to win souls for Christ.
Group unveils online Apps to win souls for Christ.

A group, ReachForChrist Initiative, has unveiled a mobile application to win souls for Christ all around the global.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that they Apps include iReach App and Philip Chatbot.

They were unveiled at the launching of the 80 Days Soul- Winning Challenge to celebrate the 80th birthday of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), a statement said.

During his address, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, said that the challenge was aimed at winning eight million souls in 80 days.

According to him, the challenge is a birthday gift to a man who has dedicated the major part of his adult life to soul-winning.

The ‘iReach’ App is a mobile and web based application for setting soul-winning targets.

It will help soul winners to track and maintain discipline during the 80 Days challenge and beyond.

“While the ‘Philip Chatbot’ is an interactive platform built to help new converts begin a smooth journey in Christ.

“The 80 Days Soul-Winning challenge will span almost 3 months; from Dec.13, 2021 to March 2, 2022.

Interested persons can register to join the challenge at www.reach4christ.org

“The passion of Pastor Adeboye for soul-winning is an admirable and inspiring attribute that should challenge every believer to participate in the 80 Days Soul Winning Challenge,” he said.

In his presentation, the Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG Champions Cathedral, Warri, Delta State, Pastor Emmanuel Emefienem, highlighted how the group intended to meet its target.

There will be a 100,000-man soul winning team, who will hold crusades across 80 cities and towns as well as organise Gospel invasion in 40 higher Institutions in the country.

”The team will also hold outreaches in 40 correctional facilities, organise 80 Hours marathon Messiah’s Praise, outreaches in 2000 secondary schools, 40 mission fields outreaches, among others programmes.

“We enjoin believers from all walks of life to support the project and commit themselves to honouring Pastor Adeboye and expanding the kingdom of our Heavenly Father,” he said.

In his remarks, Pastor Leke Adeboye, said the challenge was also aimed at reviving the passion for soul-winning among Christians all over the world.

He encouraged Christians to emulate Pastor Adeboye by joining the challenge to win a soul per day throughout the 80 days.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Northern Youths want FG to destroy all bandits’ enclaves

Northern Youths want FG to destroy all bandits’ enclaves

Lagos procures N3bn security assets for police in 2021

Lagos procures N3bn security assets for police in 2021

Donald Trump booed by supporters over vaccine status

Donald Trump booed by supporters over vaccine status

NECO to make its exams compulsory in all schools

NECO to make its exams compulsory in all schools

NAFDAC destroys over 1 million doses of expired COVID-19 vaccine

NAFDAC destroys over 1 million doses of expired COVID-19 vaccine

Customs reveals content of suspected arms laden container

Customs reveals content of suspected arms laden container

Buhari inaugurates National Development Plan 2021-2025

Buhari inaugurates National Development Plan 2021-2025

Gov Abiodun approves 200% increase in judges’ allowances

Gov Abiodun approves 200% increase in judges’ allowances

Senate to decide on Buhari's rejection of electoral amendment bill in January

Senate to decide on Buhari's rejection of electoral amendment bill in January

Trending

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him”

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb: "I thought I had seen it all"

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb

17 widows of polygamist pastor clash with his family in court over inheritance

17 widows of dead rapist and polygamist clash with his family in court over inheritance