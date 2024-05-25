ADVERTISEMENT
Gridlock as petrol tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okpe said that full details of the crash would be provided as soon as possible.

Gridlock as petrol tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway [Photo Credit: Daniel Ayantoye]
Gridlock as petrol tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway [Photo Credit: Daniel Ayantoye]

Florence Okpe, the spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Okpe said that men of the Ogun State Fire Service were at the scene of the crash, with efforts ongoing to put out the fire.

” FRSC operatives from the Ibafo outpost are on the ground managing the traffic situation.

” We are witnessing traffic build up between Ago Igbala, the road traffic crash scene, and MFM prayer city on the outward Lagos section of the expressway,” she said.

