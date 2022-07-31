Gory details of how Nigerian man was beaten to death in Italy

The sad incident happened right in the middle of Civitanova Marche city, which is located in the Province of Macerata, Marche region of Italy.

Al Jazeera reported that the 39-year-old deceased was attacked at his stall by a “32-year-old from Salerno” on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, onlookers put their cameras to work as the aggressive man pounced on the helpless vendor.

Footages from the scene showed how the assailant grabbed the victim’s crutch before slamming him on the ground.

He continued to wrestle the supine vendor in the full glare of the watching public, with the crime being captured by surveillance cameras in the vicinity.

Police investigator, Matteo Luconi, said the attacker repeatedly struck the Nigerian with his bare hands, causing his death.

“The aggressor went after the victim, first hitting him with a crutch. He made him fall to the ground, then he finished, causing the death, striking repeatedly with his bare hands,” he said.

The police said a man, identified as Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, has been arrested based on the camera footage.

The suspect was apprehended on suspicion of murder and theft of the victim’s phone.

Meanwhile, the video of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news websites and social media platforms, sparking a wave of outburst and protest across the European country.

Washington Post reports that the right-wing coalition has already made immigration an issue in the upcoming parliamentary election.

The head of the association for immigrants in the Marche region’s Macerata province (ACSIM), Daniel Amanza, disclosed that Ogorchukwu turned to selling goods on the street after he was struck by a car and lost his job as a labourer due to his injuries.

Nigerian Embassy in Rome revealed that it is currently collaborating with relevant Italian authorities to get justice and provide succour to the deceased’s family.