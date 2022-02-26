Goods worth millions of naira destroyed as midnight fire guts Ladipo market.

The fire incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, touched some buildings in the Aguiyi Ironsi International Trade Center, Paramo, Ladipo.

Several shops situated at the section of the market were razed and goods worth millions of naira have reportedly been destroyed.

According to Punch, an official of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) said that no casualty was recorded.

Also, in a Facebook Live on his page monitored by The Nation, President-General, Ladipo Central Executive Auto Dealers Association (LCEADA), Jude Nwankwo, has pleaded for support and prayer.

“I’m reporting live at the scene, this is Ladipo President speaking, I don’t know what the cause of this fire is, all the time, we need your intervention. Ladipo is on fire. God should come in and rescue us,” Nwankwo was quoted as saying.

It was gathered that shop owners were spotted at the scene scampering to put out the fire, and also take away few properties.