With the rise in broadband penetration in Nigeria, it is without doubt that internet data services make up a huge part of creating ease in daily life and activities. A lot can be done online now – academic and corporate research, booking cabs, movie tickets, paying utility bills, mobile banking, publicity for businesses of all scales and sizes, to name a few. This creates the rising need for faster and better internet connectivity.

Since 4G network arrived Nigeria, Globacom (Glo), an indigenous Nigerian telecommunications service provider, popular called the grandmasters of data, has been on the forefront offering Nigerian customers quality internet data services at a competitive price. This has been made easier with Globacom’s partnership with Huawei Technologies, the leading global ICT and Telecommunications equipment and service providers.

The duo (Globacom and Huawei Technologies) have recently resulted to rewarding Nigerian students across institutions in the country with a combination of high-end smartphones and super-fast internet service. This program, targeted at thirty (30) universities and a hundred and fifty (150) Nigerian students, will be offering free Huawei smartphones loaded with six months unlimited Glo 4G data to five (5) students and five (5) Huawei routers with pre-loaded 60GB of Glo 4G data to the institution. Students to be rewarded are the top five (5) final year students in each institution.

The plan is to aid fast and free internet Wi-Fi connectivity for research in schools and to enable students stay connected to good internet for academic tasks while outside of the school premises for free.

The program kicked off on Monday at the Babcock University, Ilishan, Ogun State, where the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Professor Iheayichukwu Okoro, led other members of the University to receive the routers.

The five outstanding final year students of Babcock University who received the Huawei Y5 smartphones were Dogo Edafe Bawa of Business Education, Olusoji Ifejesu Precious of Accounting Department, Ojutiku Toluwanimi Oluwaseun of Economics, Ajulibe Goziem Benjamin of Medical Laboratory Science and Anifowose Airat Morolake of Computer Science department.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Okoro thanked Globacom and Huawei Technologies for the gesture which he said would motivate students to be more hardworking, engender healthy competition and spur them to exceptional performance. “We have always had faith in Globacom as we were part of the first set of postpaid lines and CUG users. Our students will continue to cherish this recognition of excellence. Thank you Globacom. Thank you Huawei”, Professor Okoro said.

Also speaking, the Registrar of the University, Dr. Jonathan Nwosu, commending the speed and reliability of Glo’s 4G network set up by Huawei Technologies said, “Glo is Babcock, Babcock is Glo. This is reward for hard work. Hard work pays. We thank you for rewarding excellence in academics”.

One of the beneficiaries, 19-year-old Ojutiku Toluwanimi expressed deep gratitude for the gesture, stating that her parents and other family members were very happy Glo subscribers. Another recipient, 36-year-old Mrs Dogo Edafe Bawa, commended Globacom and Huawei Technologies for the free smartphones and data; enjoining other service providers to emulate Globacom’s standard of excellence.

Globacom’s Regional Manager, Retail Sales, Lagos/Ogun, Mr. Olufolahan Faseyitan, urged members of the University community to use the opportunity of the company’s on-going week-long data clinic to upgrade to Glo 4G to experience the new speed of life and enjoy memorable communication experience. He noted that the availability of Glo 4G in all tertiary institutions in the country validates the claim that Globacom has the widest and most reliable 4G LTE coverage in Nigeria.

Representing Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, the Deputy Human Resources Director, Mrs. Dorothy Johnson, expressed Huawei’s pledge to assisting its clients’ business success by providing leading innovation technology and all-encompassing support as it does for Globacom and other clients. She also stated Huawei’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility in line with building the knowledge capacity of Nigerian youths and bridging the digital gap in unconnected societies, including rural areas. “Huawei cares about Nigerian youths” she said.

