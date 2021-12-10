Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza: first car winner drives home Kia Rio

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

The first car winner in Globacom’s Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion was unveiled at a ceremony in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday.

Representative of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Walson Dambo (1st left), Chairman, Garrison Traders Association, Exalted Iyke Anosike (3rd left), CEO, Lustre Communication Ltd, Mr. Nonso Felix Osinike ( 5th left), Nollywood star, Victor Osuagwu (6th left), Head of Marketing, Globacom, Mr. Willie Ellis of Marketing Department, Globacom (7th left), Car winner, Ikenna Adiele (6th right), Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye (5th right) and Regional Manager, Globacom, Port Harcourt, Mr. Augustine Mamuro (1st right) at the prize presentation ceremony in Globacom Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Promo in Port Harcourt on Thursday.
He is 33 years-old Abia State-born civil engineer, Ikenna Adiele, who drove home a brand new Kia Rio saloon car.

His joy was also shared by 80 other subscribers who were presented with different items such as television sets, refrigerators and generators which they won in the customer-reward programme.

The lucky subscriber could not contain his excitement as he took delivery of his star prize. “Glo has lifted me up. I am very excited and I don’t know what to say. I saw the advert and I decided to participate by dialing the “611” promo code after which I started recharging my phone.

Lo and behold, after about two weeks, I got a call from Glo customer service number 121, and after confirming my identity, I was told I won a brand new Kia car. I could not believe my ears. Glo has made me a car owner. This is the biggest gift in my life and my first car. I will forever remain with Glo network. I will keep the car for my personal use”.

There were also commendations from winners of the household items, including Paschal Oyedo and Paul Okoh. According to Oyedo, a Port Harcourt- based lawyer who won a generator ,” I did not believe it until I got to Glo office and saw the generator.

"This is exciting. I will take the generator at home to the office and keep this brand new one for the enjoyment of my family at home. Glo has been good to Nigerians”.

On his part, Paul Okoh, a retired civil servant, now a farmer in Port Harcourt, who won a generator, said, “ I am overjoyed, I have always believed in Glo. They always give quality prizes. I received a Glo refrigerator today. Kudos to Globacom”.

According to Globacom’s Regional Manager, Port Harcourt, Mr. Augustine Mamuro, over 500,000 will be won by subscribers in the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo, including cars, household appliances and data prizes and other freebies.

He added that subscribers are required to recharge their Glo lines with a minimum of N500 to qualify for the weekly draws, while N2,000 recharge in a calendar month qualifies them for the monthly draws where the grand prize of 5 brand new Kia Saloon cars will be won by lucky subscribers across the country every month throughout the duration of the promotion.

Special guest at the event, Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye, commended Globacom for always giving Nigerians opportunities to win wonderful prizes, adding that Globcom had contributed greatly towards improving the GDP of the state through its businesses with local dealers and through employment of the citizens.

The representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Walson Dambo who congratulated the winners said, “our presence here today signifies the credibility of this promo”.

