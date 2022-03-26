Gamr; the e-sport start-up unifying Africa through consoles and pads

This year, gamr is hosting the 1st e-sports tournament event in Africa tagged Gamr X on the 2nd of April 2022 at the EKO Convention Center, Lagos Nigeria. This e-sport tournament will connect the gaming and e-sports landscape within the African regions as 10 countries: Nigeria(host country), Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Senegal, Cameroon, Côte D’Ivoire, Kenya, Algeria and South Africa will be participating.

Pulse Nigeria

The finalists will get an all-expense-paid trip to Lagos, Nigeria to compete for a $15,000 prize pool across 5 game titles in FIFA21, CODM, PUBGM, Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V.

Gamr X, will bring together the best pro and amateur video gamers, e-sports gamers, sports devotees, entertainment enthusiasts and culture junkies from around Africa and is supported by Carry1st, The Plug, The Plug Esports, Chivas, Id8 Hub, and Lagos State E-sport Association.

Pulse Nigeria

To register as a player: go to the gamr website, https://app.gamr.africa/home and find the qualifiers for your country. After which you can join as a player or a team.

As an attendee: go to the event’s website, http://events.gamr.africa/events and click join to get a free ticket.

Gamr seeks to expand the GamrX tournament into an annual event that will constantly highlight the best pro and amateur gaming talents from the African continent every year.

To get updates on Gamr; Instagram: @gamr.africa, Twitter: @gamrafrica, Facebook: Gamrafrica

Pulse Nigeria

About Gamr (boilerplate)

Gamr is a web and mobile e-sports and gaming app platform that connects the African gaming eco-system and creates access to intercontinental tournaments. Our mission is to fast track and encourage inter-country engagement and competition across Africa while advocating e-sports culture and investing in tomorrows’ pro players. Gamr’s influence across Africa is growing and we seek to bring out the x-factor in everyone through gaming.

Pulse Nigeria

The Company maintains an office in Lagos Nigeria. For more information visit app.gamr.africa.

_----_