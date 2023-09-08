ADVERTISEMENT
FUTA alumnus set to break world record for longest speech marathon

Ima Elijah

Marathon funds to be donated for the aid of children with speech disorders.

Christopher Olusa [LinkedIn]
Christopher Olusa [LinkedIn]

In a press briefing held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, Christopher Olusa, a graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

He made a remarkable announcement on Thursday, September 08, 2023, In a press briefing held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Akure.

Olusa revealed his ambitious goal to break the world record for the longest speech marathon.

Acknowledging his determination and commitment, Olusa disclosed that he has received approval from the Guinness World Records (GWR) to commence his extraordinary challenge.

His mission, aptly named 'From Words to World Records,' is to surpass the current record held by Ananta Ram, who achieved a remarkable feat of speaking continuously for 90 hours and 2 minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal, back in 2018.

Olusa's Speech Marathon is set to be a five-day endeavor, aiming to achieve a remarkable 120-hour word-to-word speech. The official start date for this record-breaking attempt is scheduled for September 11, 2023, in Akure.

Beyond the pursuit of a world record, Olusa's mission holds a significant humanitarian aspect. He seeks to raise awareness about aphasia, a language disorder that profoundly affects one's ability to communicate effectively, especially in children. Olusa expressed his intentions, saying, "Our Speech Marathon is not just another event; it is a testament to human determination and the unyielding power of words."

Throughout the marathon, Olusa plans to read speeches from inspirational figures throughout history, including past and present world leaders and influential individuals who have left an indelible mark on our world. He describes it as "transcending boundaries, shattering limits, and aspiring towards something extraordinary."

Olusa further emphasised his physical fitness and mental readiness for this monumental challenge. Moreover, the funds raised during the marathon will be dedicated to training children with aphasia, a brain disorder that significantly impairs speech and comprehension.

Leke Adegbite, the Chairman of the Ondo State NUJ, commended Olusa's courage in pursuing this world record in speech marathon.

Ima Elijah

