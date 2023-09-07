FUOYE nursing student found dead with her eyes plucked out

Deborah, who reportedly went missing after she had gone to class for night study on Monday was found buried in a shallow grave behind her faculty on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 with her eyes reportedly plucked out.

Her roommates became worried and declared her missing when she did not return from the night studying. A search was launched with other colleagues, during which her study materials were found scattered in a pond, before her body was discovered in the shallow grave on Wednesday.

The Registrar of the University, Mufutau Ibrahim, has reacted to the incident in a statement. He informed the university community that immediate steps have been taken in regards to the incident, as all National Security Personnel have been drafted to handle the situation. He also mentioned that several suspects have been arrested.

The statement further ordered all the students to vacate the campuses to ensure a proper and thorough investigation, while a new resumption date would be conveyed later.