ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

FUOYE nursing student found dead with her eyes plucked out

Bolaji Adeleke

Her body was found in a shallow grave behind her faculty.

Late Atanda Modupe Deborah [Instablog]
Late Atanda Modupe Deborah [Instablog]

Recommended articles

Deborah, who reportedly went missing after she had gone to class for night study on Monday was found buried in a shallow grave behind her faculty on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 with her eyes reportedly plucked out.

Her roommates became worried and declared her missing when she did not return from the night studying. A search was launched with other colleagues, during which her study materials were found scattered in a pond, before her body was discovered in the shallow grave on Wednesday.

The Registrar of the University, Mufutau Ibrahim, has reacted to the incident in a statement. He informed the university community that immediate steps have been taken in regards to the incident, as all National Security Personnel have been drafted to handle the situation. He also mentioned that several suspects have been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further ordered all the students to vacate the campuses to ensure a proper and thorough investigation, while a new resumption date would be conveyed later.

While the university management condoles with the deceased family and the generality of the university community, particularly our dear students, the Management reiterated that investigation is still ongoing and this is being done in collaboration with national security agencies to get to the root of the sad development and bring to book the culprits” a subsequent statement read.

Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke is a content writer with years of freelancing experience in article writing for local and international blogs and websites.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC clamps down on illegal car lubricant production coy in Oyo

NSCDC clamps down on illegal car lubricant production coy in Oyo

Pray for us to succeed, Defence Minister tasks Nigerians

Pray for us to succeed, Defence Minister tasks Nigerians

5 ways to make money from politics without running for office in Africa

5 ways to make money from politics without running for office in Africa

Yobe Govt to establish Hisba commission, ICT agency

Yobe Govt to establish Hisba commission, ICT agency

NCC sensitises public on telecom fraud in Bauchi

NCC sensitises public on telecom fraud in Bauchi

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Don’t hoard food palliatives, give to the needy - Traditional rulers

Don’t hoard food palliatives, give to the needy - Traditional rulers

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burns to death during spiritual power display

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burnt to death as spiritual power display backfires

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches bananas rides past lions safely

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches of bananas rides past lions (video)

File photo

Ghanaian man’s wife and his side chick fall in love, he's now begging (video)

Thomas Kiptanui Kemboi

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win